BRIEF-Best Buy sees gross margins to be flattish to up in Q4

Nov 17 Best Buy Co Inc
* Best Buy- Mobile category performed better than last year
but not as strong as our expectations due to issues with Samsung
Note 7 which has been recalled -conf call
* Best Buy CFO- iPhone 7 sales are in-line with
expectations. We had better supply of inventory, so that means
quicker sell through early on -conf call
* Best Buy- In international business, co recorded strong
top and bottom line results in both Canada and Mexico -conf call
* Best Buy CFO- Canada, as of the end of Q3, has lapped
the disruptive impact from the brand consolidation last year
-conf call
* Best Buy - Gross margins expected to be more like flattish
to up in Q4 -conf call
* Best Buy- In Canada, seeing positive early results from
the new prototype store redesigns developed in partnership with
key vendors -conf call
