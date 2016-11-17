BRIEF-Wells Fargo reports October retail banking customer activity

Nov 17 Wells Fargo & Co
* Wells Fargo & Co - Oct customer interactions with tellers
were down 10% from October 2015
* Wells Fargo & Co - Oct average consumer and small business
deposit balances were in line LM and up 8% YOY
* Wells Fargo & Co - Oct consumer account opens were down
27% compared to last month and 44% YOY
* Wells Fargo - Oct point-of-sale active credit card
accounts were up YOY and were unchanged from September 2016;
purchase volume was up 8% YOY
* Wells Fargo CEO sloan says "as expected, we continued to
see declines in new account openings"
* Wells Fargo reports October retail banking customer
activity
* Wells Fargo & Co - Oct branch banker interactions were
down from September 2016 and yoy primarily driven by a slowdown
in new account openings
* Wells Fargo & Co - October number of primary checking
account customers, who are by definition most active customers,
was in line LM and up 3.9% yoy
* Wells Fargo & Co - Oct customer-initiated account closures
were up modestly, 3%, both lm and YOY
* New credit card applications continued their downward
trend in October with applications down 50 percent YOY
