BRIEF-FINRA sanctions Oppenheimer & Co for reporting violations

Nov 17 FINRA:
* FINRA sanctions Oppenheimer & Co $3.4 million for
reporting violations, failing to comply with discovery
obligations in arbitrations
* FINRA found that over several years, Oppenheimer failed to
timely report to FINRA over 350 required filings
* FINRA announced that it has fined Oppenheimer & Co Inc
$1.575 million and ordered the firm to pay $1.85 million to
customers
* Oppenheimer failed to timely disclose that its then
anti-money-laundering Compliance Officer and another employee
got wells notices from SEC
* Also found that Oppenheimer failed to reasonably supervise
the application of sales charge waivers to eligible mutual fund
sales
* Says found between 2010 and 2013, Oppenheimer failed to
produce relevant documents during discovery to 7 arbitration
claimants
* In Thursday's action, ordering Oppenheimer to provide 7
claimants copies of respective documents not produced, payments
totaling over $700,000
Source text - (bit.ly/2g1Rn6h)
