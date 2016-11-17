版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 18日 星期五 05:47 BJT

BRIEF-Home Depot sets quarterly dividend of $0.69per share

Nov 17 Home Depot Inc

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.69per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

