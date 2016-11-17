版本:
2016年 11月 18日

BRIEF-Asanko Gold targeting production of 230,000-240,000 ounces for 2017

Nov 17 Asanko Gold Inc

* Asanko Gold Inc - is targeting production of 230,000 - 240,000 ounces for 2017

* Asanko Gold Inc - sees 2017 all-in sustaining costs of US$810 - US$840 per ounce

