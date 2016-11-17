BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators says US District Court granted approval of proposed settlement in securities class action

Nov 17 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc

* United States District Court granted final approval of proposed settlement in consolidated securities class action

* On Nov 17, court entered final judgment dismissing all claims with respect to all defendants in securities litigation and derivative litigation

* Pursuant to terms of securities class action stipulation, co issued shares on Nov 17, 2016 with an approximate value of $16.8 million

* Derivative litigation to be settled for combination of corporate governance changes, payment of $26.0 million in insurance proceeds

* Expects to contribute, through its insurers, $26.0 million in cash to a settlement fund in Q4 of 2016 - SEC filing

* In Q4 of 2016, company expects to recognize a non-cash, pre-tax gain of approximately $2.9 million

* Expects to record a $26.0 million reduction to both insurance receivable, accrued securities class action