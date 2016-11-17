版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 18日 星期五 07:08 BJT

BRIEF-Agilent Technologies increases cash dividend to 13.2 cents per share

Nov 17 Agilent Technologies Inc -

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.132 per share

* Agilent Technologies increases cash dividend to 13.2 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

