BRIEF-Atlatsa says Bokoni Platinum Mine concludes two-year wage agreement with employees

Nov 18 Atlatsa Resources Corp
* Atlatsa's bokoni platinum mine concludes two-year wage
agreement with employees
* Atlatsa resources - 2-year wage agreement with national
union of mineworkers, tawusa, uasa retrospectively effective
from 1 july 2016
* Atlatsa resources - impact of agreement will result in an
increase in labour cost at bokoni mine, with a cost-to-company
increase of 6.38% in year one
* Atlatsa resources-agreement to result in increase in
labour cost at bokoni mine, with a cost-to-company increase on
average of 6.69% over 2-year period
* Atlatsa resources corp - agreement has been extended to
all non-union affiliated employees in terms of section 23 of
labour relations act 66 of 1995
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: