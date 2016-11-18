BRIEF-FXCM says discovered financial statement errors - SEC Filing

Nov 18 FXCM Inc :
* Total stockholders' deficit of Company was overstated by
$43.9 million as of September 30, 2016 - SEC Filing
* Audit Committee of Board concluded that previously issued
financial statements as of Sept 30 should no longer be relied
upon
* Management identified a material weakness in Company s
internal control over financial reporting
* In accounting for non-controlling interest in group issued
during Q3, effective controls were not maintained over
allocation of net assets of group
* Discovered financial statement errors attributable to
overstatement of redeemable non-controlling interest of $43.9
million as of September 30
* Overstatement result of error in determining initial
values of controlling & non-controlling membership interests in
FXCM Group as of Sept 1, 2016
Source text: (bit.ly/2f8qGdq)
