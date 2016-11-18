BRIEF-Reading confirms earthquake damage to its Courtenay central centre

Nov 18 Reading International Inc
* Reading international - as result of earthquake activity
in wellington, new zealand, co closed tory street parking
garage, due to safety concerns
* Reading international - based on preliminary review,
damage to centre is not structural in nature
* Reading international - company anticipates that courtenay
central centre should re-open in very near future
* Reading confirms earthquake damage to its courtenay
central centre
* Reading international > - safety inspections of parking
garage still ongoing and results not yet final, co believes
demolition of parking garage likely
* Due to its proximity to parking garage, co also
temporarily closed courtenay central, including its reading
cinema
* All other reading cinemas in new zealand are open and
trading and have sustained minimal or no damage
* Reading international-believes major portion of lost
income,costs of possible demolition,replacement of parking
garage to be covered by insurance policies
