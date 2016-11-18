BRIEF-Ion Geophysical says trial court issued an order

Nov 18 Ion Geophysical Corp :
* Ion Geophysical-on November 14, 2016, trial court issued
an order in previously-reported lawsuit of Westerngeco L.L.C. V.
Ion Geophysical Corp
* Trial court issued an order that reduced amount of appeal
bond from $120 million to $65 million dollars
* Co has adequate liquidity to fund trial court's decision
* Ion Geophysical Corp - ordered sureties to pay principal
and interest on royalty previously awarded in amount of
approximately $22 million - SEC filing
* Ion Geophysical Corp - trial court declined to issue a
final judgment until after consideration of whether enhanced
damages should be awarded in case
Source text: (bit.ly/2g4KAKP)
