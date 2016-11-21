BRIEF-Acorda to discontinue development of Dalfampridine for treatment of post-stroke walking difficulties

Nov 21 Acorda Therapeutics Inc -
* Milestone clinical study did not show sufficient efficacy
to support further development of dalfampridine to improve pswd
* To discontinue development of dalfampridine for treatment
of post-stroke walking difficulties
* Plan to focus research and development resources on
developing our promising late-stage parkinson's disease
therapies, CVT-301 and tozadenant
* Also plan to focus research and development resources on
advancing earlier stage assets, CVT-427 in migraine, SYN120 in
parkinson's disease dementia, rHIgM22 in MS
