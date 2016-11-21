BRIEF-Rowan and Saudi Aramco to contribute $25 mln for working capital needs at formation of new company

Nov 21 Rowan Companies Plc -

* At formation of new company, each of Rowan and Saudi Aramco will contribute US$25 million to be used for working capital needs-SEC filing

* Saudi Aramco will be obligated to fund their portion of purchase of up to 20 new build jack-up rigs ratably over ten years

* First rig is expected to be delivered as early as 2021

* Partners intend newbuild jack-up rigs will be financed out of available cash from operations, funds available from 3rd party debt financing

* If cash from operations not available to fund cost of newbuild jack-up rig,each partner is to contribute funds to buy rigs up to $1.25 billion/partner

* Saudi Aramco as a customer will provide drilling contracts to support new company in acquisition of new rigs