BRIEF-Elliott Management sends a letter to board of Marathon making recommendations

Nov 21 Marathon Petroleum Corp :
* Elliott Management Corporation - sent a letter to board of
marathon making recommendations that would "unlock $14 - $19
billion for shareholders"
* Elliott Management Corporation - manages funds that
collectively beneficially own 4 pct of common stock and
equivalents of marathon petroleum corporation
* Elliott Management Corporation - "believe marathon is
severely undervalued"
* Elliott Management in letter to Marathon Petroleum -
recommended "drop down" of all mlp-qualifying assets to mplx
immediately
* Elliott Management in letter to marathon petroleum -
recommended conducting a full strategic review to reassess
marathon's current structure
