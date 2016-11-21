BRIEF-Cubic Q4 loss per share $0.29

Nov 21 Cubic Corp :
* Cubic Corp - sales of $406.6 million for q4
* Cubic Corp - sales guidance for fiscal 2017 of $1.505
billion to $1.555 billion
* Q4 loss per share $0.29
* Cubic Corp - sees fiscal 2017 eps guidance of $0.40 to
$0.80 per diluted share
* Total backlog of $2.940 billion as of september 30, 2016
* Cubic-While we are "disappointed" by shortfall in fy 2016
financial results, fully anticipate delayed orders will be
received in fiscal year 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.88, revenue view $1.54
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $390.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text - bit.ly/2fht95r
