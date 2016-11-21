BRIEF-Aeglea Bio Therapeutics announces results of preclinical studies of AEB3103

Nov 21 Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc :
* Announced results of preclinical studies of AEB3103
showing suppressed growth of tumors in models of prostate,
breast cancer
* Preclinical findings showed aeb3103 had potent anti-tumor
effect in multiple solid tumor models, including prostate,
breast cancer
* Preclinical findings showed that AEB3103 was well
tolerated for more than five months
* Preclinical studies showed treatment with AEB3103 showed
significantly longer survival in CLL animal model versus
treatment with SOC
