BRIEF-Interactive Intelligence- stockholder lawsuit alleges board agreed to inadequate merger price

Nov 21 Interactive Intelligence Group Inc
* Interactive Intelligence Group-stockholder class action
lawsuit filed in u.s. District court captioned trahan v.
Interactive Intelligence Group, Inc, et al
* Interactive Intelligence Group-trahan action alleges co's
board breached fiduciary duties by agreeing to allegedly
inadequate price in merger
* Interactive Intelligence Group-trahan action alleges that
merger sub and other corporate defendants aided and abetted
these alleged fiduciary breaches
* Interactive Intelligence Group-believe claims raised in
trahan action are "without merit", ultimate outcome cannot
presently be determined
