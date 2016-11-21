版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 21日

BRIEF-Interactive Intelligence- stockholder lawsuit alleges board agreed to inadequate merger price

Nov 21 Interactive Intelligence Group Inc

* Interactive Intelligence Group-stockholder class action lawsuit filed in u.s. District court captioned trahan v. Interactive Intelligence Group, Inc, et al

* Interactive Intelligence Group-trahan action alleges co's board breached fiduciary duties by agreeing to allegedly inadequate price in merger

* Interactive Intelligence Group-trahan action alleges that merger sub and other corporate defendants aided and abetted these alleged fiduciary breaches

* Interactive Intelligence Group-believe claims raised in trahan action are "without merit", ultimate outcome cannot presently be determined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

