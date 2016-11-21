BRIEF-Southern Arc makes strategic investment in Tethyan Resources

Nov 21 Southern Arc Minerals Inc :
* Southern Arc makes strategic investment in Tethyan
Resources Plc
* Southern Arc Minerals Inc - Southern Arc has subscribed
for 16.5 million new ordinary shares in Tethyan Resources Plc at
a price of C$0.036 per share
* Southern Arc Minerals Inc says on closing of these
transactions, Southern Arc will own 29.15% of Tethyan's issued
and outstanding ordinary shares
* Southern Arc Minerals - co has agreed to buy about 14.7
million existing ordinary shares in Tethyan from Newmont
Ventures Limited for C$0.036/share
