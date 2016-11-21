BRIEF-S&P Global Platts and Intercontinental Exchange enter into a strategic agreement

Nov 21 S&P Global Inc :
* S&P Global Platts - co, Intercontinental Exchange they
have entered into a strategic agreement
* S&P Global Platts-will grant ICE exclusive rights to use
platts' north american physical natural gas benchmarks
* S&P Global Platts- ICE data regarding physical natural gas
transactions will be anonymized, included as inputs into
physical market price assessment processes
* S&P Global platts- will grant ICE rights to use co's North
American physical natural gas benchmarks in settling, clearing
of derivatives contracts
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: