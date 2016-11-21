BRIEF-Privet Fund Management reports 5.2 pct stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Nov 21 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp :
* Privet Fund Management reports 5.2 pct stake in Great
Lakes Dredge & Dock as of Nov 11 - sec filing
* Privet Fund Management-purchased Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Corp's shares based on belief that the shares, when purchased,
were "undervalued"
* Privet Fund says it intends to continue to engage in
discussions with Great Lakes Dredge & Dock regarding co's
operations, strategic plans
* Privet Fund-believe Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will benefit
from addition of new, independent directors in board as direct
stockholder representatives
Source text - bit.ly/2fxnVmT
