BRIEF-Golden Queen enters into a new term loan facility for $31 million

Nov 21 Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd :
* Golden Queen enters into a new term loan facility for $31
million
* Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd says under terms of agreement,
maturity date of facility is May 21, 2019
* Golden Queen Mining Co- will use net proceeds of facility
to make a partial prepayment of $37.5 million loan previously
provided by lenders in 2015
* Balance of prior loan will be repaid from available cash
on hand
* Also, co has issued warrants to lenders to acquire up to 8
million common shares in company
* The warrants issued to the lenders have a five year term
and are exercisable at $0.85 per common share
