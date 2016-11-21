版本:
2016年 11月 22日

BRIEF-Oceaneering says entered into agreement and amendment No. 2 to credit agreement

Nov 21 Oceaneering International Inc

* Oceaneering international inc says on november 21, entered into agreement and amendment no. 2 to credit agreement

* Oceaneering international -amendment amended credit agreement to, among other things, extend maturities of term loan facility and revolving credit facility

* Oceaneering international -total commitments for revolving credit facility will be $500 million until oct 25, 2020 and thereafter $450 million until oct 25, 2021 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gDyOsw) Further company coverage:

