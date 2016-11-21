BRIEF-Oceaneering says entered into agreement and amendment No. 2 to credit agreement

Nov 21 Oceaneering International Inc
* Oceaneering international inc says on november 21,
entered into agreement and amendment no. 2 to credit agreement
* Oceaneering international -amendment amended credit
agreement to, among other things, extend maturities of term loan
facility and revolving credit facility
* Oceaneering international -total commitments for revolving
credit facility will be $500 million until oct 25, 2020 and
thereafter $450 million until oct 25, 2021
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gDyOsw)
