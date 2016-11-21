BRIEF-Nevro Corp says entered into new multi-year supply agreement with Centro De Construccion

Nov 21 Nevro Corp
* Nevro corp - on november 15, entered into a new multi-year
supply agreement with centro de construccion de
cardioestimuladores del uruguay s.a.
* Nevro corp - ccc agreement continues for ten years unless
terminated earlier - SEC filing
* Nevro corp - term of ccc agreement automatically renews
for additional two-year terms
* Nevro corp- ccc agreement is effective as of nov 11, 2016
and, terminated company's existing supply agreement with ccc
entered into on march 13, 2015
* Nevro- intends to seek confidential treatment for certain
portions of ccc agreement pursuant to confidential treatment
request submitted to sec
