BRIEF-Boeing names new senior leaders and launches integrated services business

Nov 21 Boeing Co -
* Boeing names new senior leaders, launches integrated
services business
* Kevin G. Mcallister president and CEO of Boeing Commercial
Airplanes, succeeding company Vice Chairman Ray Conner in that
role
* Appointed Stanley A. Deal president and CEO of Boeing
Global Services
* Mcallister joins Boeing from GE Aviation
* New business unit to be formed from customer services
groups within existing commercial airplanes and defense,space
and security business units
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: