BRIEF-Appliance Recycling Centers of America says qtrly net sales declined 2.7 pct

Nov 21 Appliance Recycling Centers Of America
Inc
* Appliance recycling centers of america inc - for 3 months
ended oct 1, 2016, net sales declined 2.7% or $0.7 million
versus three months ended october 3, 2015
* Appliance recycling centers of america inc - retail sales
declined $1.2 million for three months ended october 1, 2016
compared to same period in 2015
* Appliance recycling centers of america - net income of
$1.1 million for quarter ended october 1, 2016 versus net loss
of $0.8 million for quarter ended oct 3, 2015
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gDtntA)
