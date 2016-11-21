BRIEF-Arrhythmia Research Technology says unit entered into fifth amendment to loan and security agreement

Nov 21 Arrhythmia Research Technology Inc
* On Nov 15, co, unit entered into fifth amendment to loan
and security agreement
* Term note has a five year term with a maturity date of
november 2021
* In addition, pursuant to fifth amendment, company obtained
a new equipment line of credit
* Term of equipment line of credit is 6 years, maturing on
November 15, 2022, inclusive of a maximum one year draw period
* Refinanced, consolidated outstanding commercial term loan
and others to create single term note in principal amount of
$2.5 million
