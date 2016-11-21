BRIEF-Synergy Pharma enters privately-negotiated exchange agreements

Nov 21 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Synergy Pharma-co entered privately-negotiated exchange
agreements with certain holders of co's 7.50% convertible senior
notes due 2019
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals-holders agreed to exchange
aggregate amount of about $20.7 million of notes, accrued but
unpaid interest under notes held by them
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals-holders agreed to exchange total
principal amount of $20.7 million in exchange for 7.6 million
shares of co's common stock-sec filing
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: