BRIEF-Medtronic CEO says disappointed by Q2, but headwinds are largely temporary: Conf Call

Nov 22 Medtronic Plc
* Medtronic CEO says he expects pressures in CRHF (part of
Medtronic's heart division) to continue through the fiscal year
* Medtronic CEO says he expects diabetes unit to return to
double digit growth once their "artificial pancreas" device is
fully on the market next fiscal year
* Medtronic CEO says spine division growth was 1 percent -
strongest growth in seven quarters - and gained global spine
share
* Medtronic CEO: Lower-than-expected emerging market
revenue, hurt by middle east where revenue fell as government's
deal with higher deficit due to falling oil prices
* Medtronic CEO says disappointed by Q2, but headwinds are
largely temporary
Further company coverage: