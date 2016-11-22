BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum enters plan support agreement with its shareholders and senior noteholders

Nov 22 Ultra Petroleum Corp :
* Ultra Petroleum enters plan support agreement with its
shareholders and senior noteholders
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - plan provides for a comprehensive
restructuring of all allowable claims against and interests in
ultra entities
* Ultra Petroleum-PSA sets terms pursuant to which parties
agreed to support plan of reorganization at plan value of $6.25
billion, $6.0 billion, or $5.5 billion
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - plan includes conversion of
outstanding unsecured senior notes issued by UPL to newly-issued
shares of common stock in UPL
* Ultra Petroleum - backstop agreement sets terms under
which parties have agreed to fund a $580.0 million offering of
rights to purchase shares of co
* Ultra Petroleum - plan includes xchange of unsecured
senior notes issued by UPL's subsidiary for new unsecured notes
issued by ultra resources and cash
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - plan includes payment in full of
all other allowed claims against ultra entities in cash
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: