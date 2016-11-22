BRIEF-CME announces temporary suspension of corn futures contracts listing schedule

Nov 22 CME Group Inc :
* CME announces temporary suspension of corn futures and
mini-sized corn futures contracts listing schedule
* CME says effective on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, for trade
date Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, and pending all relevant CFTC
regulatory review periods, The Board of Trade of the City of
Chicago, Inc. (CBOT) will implement amendments to the listing
schedule of the corn futures
* CME says will temporarily delay listing of the July 2020
and December 2020 contract months which were scheduled to be
listed on Dec. 14, 2016
* CME says until further notice, contracts' listed contract
months shall be limited to all contract months (March, May,
July, September and December) of 2017, 2018, and 2019.
* CME says "the exchange is in the process of soliciting
feedback regarding a potential expansion of the corn futures
contract's delivery territory to St. Louis"
( Source: bit.ly/2fO4s4j )
(Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru)