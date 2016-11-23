BRIEF-Deere & Co says sees FY 2017 net sales down about 1 pct

Nov 23 Deere & Co :
* 2016/17 projection for U.S. commodity prices for corn
$3.30 per bushel
* 2016/17 projection for U.S. commodity prices for soybeans
$9.20 per bushel
* Sees equipment operations FY 2017 capital expenditures of
$600 million
* Sees FY 2017 net sales down about 1 percent
* Sees FY 2017 total U.S. farm cash receipts of $367.1
billion
* Sees Q1 net sales down about 4 percent
* Sees slow economic growth in EU, impacted by geopolitical
risks in fiscal 2017
* Sees slower economic growth continuing in China in fiscal
2017 - conf. call slides
* Value of agricultural production expected to be stable in
china in FY 2017
