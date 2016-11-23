BRIEF-Lilly to abandon Alzheimer's drug after late-stage failure

Nov 23 Eli Lilly And Co
* Lilly announces top-line results of solanezumab phase 3
clinical trial
* Eli lilly and co - solanezumab did not meet primary
endpoint in expedition3 clinical trial
* Eli lilly and co - lilly will not pursue regulatory
submissions for solanezumab for treatment of mild dementia due
to Alzheimer's disease.
* Eli lilly and co - there were no new safety signals
identified in study
* Eli lilly and co - "will evaluate impact of these results
on development plans for solanezumab and our other alzheimer's
pipeline assets"
* Eli lilly and co - will work with investigators to
appropriately conclude open-label extensions for expedition,
expedition2 and expedition3.
* Eli lilly and co - next steps for remaining elements of
solanezumab development program have not yet been determined.
* Eli lilly and co says study outcome is expected to result
in a q4 charge of about $150 million (pre-tax), or about $0.09
per share (after-tax)
* Eli lilly-patients treated with solanezumab did not
experience statistically significant slowing in cognitive
decline versus patients treated with placebo
* Eli lilly and co - will provide updated 2016 financial
guidance and announce its 2017 financial guidance on december
15, 2016
* "we continue to expect to grow average annual revenue by
at least 5 percent between 2015 and 2020"
* Between 2015 and 2020, "we also expect to increase our
margins and provide annual dividend increases to our
shareholders"
