BRIEF-Altisource Residential says amended and extended terms of repurchase facility- SEC Filing

Nov 23 Altisource Residential Corp
* On november 18, co amended and extended terms of
repurchase facility- sec filing
* Altisource residential corp - extended termination date
for facility for a year to november 17, 2017 - sec filing
* Altisource residential corp- under third amended and
restated repurchase agreement increased facility size from
$350.0 million to $600.0 million - sec filing
* Altisource residential corp - company and wells fargo
terminated company's repurchase facility with wells fargo
* Altisource residential - following amendment and
termination, $599.8 million was outstanding under amended,
restated cs repurchase facility
