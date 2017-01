Nov 23 Lonestar Resources Us Inc

* Lonestar Resources says on Nov 21, company identified a material weakness in its financial close process for nine months ended Sept 30, 2016 - SEC filing

* Lonestar Resources says material weakness resulted in error in proper classification of cash flows related to company's gain on disposal of bonds

* Lonestar Resources says will be filing an amended report on form 10-Q/A for fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2016