Nov 23 (Reuters) -

* U.S. Navy says sensitive personal info of 134,386 current and former sailors compromised in security breach; those affected will be notified - NBC

* HP Enterprise Services says laptop operated by employee supporting a navy contract was reported as compromised - NBC, citing U.S. Navy

* U.S. Navy says "At this stage of the investigation, there is no evidence to suggest misuse of the information that was compromised." - NBC Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)