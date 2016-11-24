版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 24日 星期四 08:50 BJT

BRIEF-Alignvest Acquisition Corp says announces filing of non-offering prospectus

Nov 23 Alignvest Acquisition Corp

* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation announces filing of non-offering prospectus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
