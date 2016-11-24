BRIEF-SQM Q3 reporting net income of $0.21 per ADR

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 23 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Sa
* SQM reports earnings for the nine months ended september 30, 2016
* Q3 reporting net income of $55.8 million or $0.21 per ADR versus $13.7 million or $0.05 per ADR
* Says sales volumes will grow during 2016, expect total sales volumes to exceed 9,500 mt this year
* Q3 revenues totaled us$504.0 million, an increase of approximately 13.2% compared to Q3 of 2015
* "Q3 results were mainly driven by higher lithium prices seen during this quarter"
* "Expect total market demand growth to be between 12-13% this year"
* "Expect sales volumes for 2016 to be at least 20% stronger than sales volumes we saw last year"
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.