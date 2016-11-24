版本:
BRIEF-Amazon says rebalanced network capacity after ABX pilot strike

Nov 24 Amazon.Com Inc

* Amazon.com on ABX pilot strike says rebalanced capacity across our network of carrier partners to ensure there are no disruptions through the busy holiday weekend Source

