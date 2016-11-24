版本:
BRIEF-Red Eagle mining says net loss of $0.7 mln for qtr ended Sept 30

Nov 24 Red Eagle Mining Corp

* Red Eagle Mining completes construction of San Ramon Gold mine during Q3 2016

* for three months ended september 30, 2016, Red Eagle Mining reported a net loss of $0.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

