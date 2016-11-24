版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 24日 星期四

BRIEF-Tellza Communications says retired 562,000 of its common shares

Nov 24 Tellza Communications Inc

* Retired 562,000 of its issued and outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

