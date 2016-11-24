版本:
BRIEF-Bombardier to build 40 Omneo Premium Double Deck intercity trains for Normandy, France

Nov 24 Bombardier Inc

* Bombardier to build 40 Omneo Premium Double Deck intercity trains for Normandy, France

* Bombardier Transportation - Order is valued at approximately 585 million Euro ($620 million us)

* Bombardier Transportation - Has received an option order for 40 Omneo Premium Double Deck Emus from SNCF

* Bombardier Transportation - Order is part of contract signed in 2010 with SNCF to provide up to 860 double deck trains to French regions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

