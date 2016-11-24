BRIEF-Bombardier to build 40 Omneo Premium Double Deck intercity trains for Normandy, France

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 24 Bombardier Inc
* Bombardier to build 40 Omneo Premium Double Deck intercity trains for Normandy, France
* Bombardier Transportation - Order is valued at approximately 585 million Euro ($620 million us)
* Bombardier Transportation - Has received an option order for 40 Omneo Premium Double Deck Emus from SNCF
* Bombardier Transportation - Order is part of contract signed in 2010 with SNCF to provide up to 860 double deck trains to French regions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.