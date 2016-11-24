版本:
BRIEF-Technip, FMC announce designees to board of directors of combined company

Nov 24 FMC Technologies Inc

* Technip and FMC Technologies announce designees to board of directors of combined company

* Board of directors of combined co will comprise 14 directors, seven designated by FMC technologies and seven designated by Technip Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

