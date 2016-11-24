版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 25日 星期五 02:55 BJT

BRIEF-J&J said to make takeover approach for Swiss drugmaker Actelion - Bloomberg

Nov 24 (Reuters) -

* J&J said to make takeover approach for Swiss drugmaker Actelion - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: bloom.bg/2fcpCdp

