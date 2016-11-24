版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 25日 星期五 07:39 BJT

BRIEF-Norvista Capital says announces equity interest in Nevada Zinc Corp

Nov 24 Norvista Capital Corp

* Norvista Capital announces equity interest in Nevada Zinc Corporation

* Acquired 99,000 common shares of Nevada Zinc Corporation at an average price of $0.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐