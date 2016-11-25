版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 25日 星期五 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-500.com Limited announces strategic investment in Qufan

Nov 25 500.Com Ltd

* 500.com Limited announces strategic investment in Qufan

* 500.com Ltd - Investment of an aggregate cash consideration of RMB110.5 million

* 500.com Ltd says 500.com will cooperate with Qufan to help develop and promote its mobile social poker games platform

* 500.com-Investing in ordinary shares representing 51.0% of equity interest in each of Qufan Internet Technology, Shenzhen Qufan Internet Technology Co. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐