BRIEF-500.com Limited announces strategic investment in Qufan

Nov 25 500.Com Ltd

* 500.com Limited announces strategic investment in Qufan

* 500.com Ltd - Investment of an aggregate cash consideration of RMB110.5 million

* 500.com Ltd says 500.com will cooperate with Qufan to help develop and promote its mobile social poker games platform

* 500.com-Investing in ordinary shares representing 51.0% of equity interest in each of Qufan Internet Technology, Shenzhen Qufan Internet Technology Co.