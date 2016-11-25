版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 25日 星期五 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Target Reports Strong Start to Black Friday in Stores

Nov 25 Target Corp

* "We had a record-breaking day on target.com and traffic to our stores was strong" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

