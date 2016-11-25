版本:
BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing says new CFO's monthly base compensation will be $54,166.66

Nov 25 Molson Coors Brewing Co

* Molson Coors Brewing -New CFO Tracey Joubert's monthly base compensation will be $54,166.66, represents annualized amount of $650,000 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2gGJUfJ] Further company coverage:

