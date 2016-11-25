BRIEF-National Fuel Gas sends letter to GAMCO Asset Management regarding proxy access notice

Nov 25 National Fuel Gas Co :

* Says on Nov 23, co delivered a letter to GAMCO Asset Management Inc regarding its proxy access notice - SEC filing

* National Fuel Gas - board concluded that GAMCO has not complied, and is not able to comply, with terms and conditions to submit a stockholder nominee

* National Fuel Gas Co - will not include GAMCO's stockholder nominee in company's proxy materials for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2fxVYht) Further company coverage: