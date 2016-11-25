版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 25日 星期五 19:25 BJT

BRIEF-Chaparral says debtors filed motion with bankruptcy court to enter plan support agreement

Nov 25 Chaparral Energy Inc :

* Chaparral Energy - debtors filed motion with bankruptcy court to enter plan support agreement with certain holders of co's senior notes, certain lenders

* Chaparral Energy Inc - debtors have requested the bankruptcy court hear the PSA motion at the hearing currently scheduled for December 7, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2fxWrAf) Further company coverage:

