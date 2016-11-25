版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 25日 星期五 19:18 BJT

BRIEF-Utac Holdings files for withdrawal of IPO plans

Nov 25 Utac Holdings Ltd :

* Utac Holdings Ltd files for withdrawal of IPO plans, citing unfavorable market conditions - SEC filing

* Utac Holdings Ltd had filed for U.S. IPO of up to $350 million in July 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2gGAmB5) Further company coverage:

